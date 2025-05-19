REFORM UK’s dramatic surge in the local elections has hit a political brick wall, as the party confirmed it will not contest the leadership of Cornwall Council at Tuesday’s annual general meeting at Lys Kernow.
Group leader Cllr Rob Parsonage has delivered a scathing rebuke of what he called ‘old-style political posturing’ by rival parties, accusing them of deliberately sabotaging Reform’s bid to lead.
Despite emerging as the largest group on Cornwall Council following a stunning election performance, Reform UK has been effectively locked out of power. Both the Liberal Democrats and Labour – alongside a number of Independents – have publicly and privately refused to support a Reform-led administration.
“Today at County Hall, Reform UK must concede that it is unable to form a working majority of 44 seats,” said Cllr Parsonage, who was elected to serve the Torpoint division. “We have informed the chief executive officer that we will not be putting forward a nominee, nor accepting one from others, to lead the council.”
Cllr Parsonage accused his political opponents of “playing political football with the council chamber” at the expense of Cornwall’s future, warning that the region’s need for stable leadership and economic renewal is being side-lined by partisan manoeuvring.
“Cornwall's voters gave us a clear mandate for change, electing us as the largest group from a standing start to fix the mess left by Liberal Democrat and Tory rule. But that can only be done by a strong administration through a coalition of all parties.”
But with no clear path to power, Cllr Parsonage said Reform UK will now turn its energy to holding the incoming administration to account.
“Cornwall's voters gave us a clear mandate for change, electing us as the largest group from a standing start to fix the mess left by Liberal Democrat and Tory rule. But that can only be done by a strong administration through a coalition of all parties.
“Instead of listening to the people, other parties are choosing to play political games and are intentionally setting us up to fail. Under these circumstances, we sadly see no viable route for a Reform administration, with cross-party support, to operate in Lys Kernow.
“We remain firmly committed to being a strong voice in Lys Kernow, bringing new methods of challenge and improvement, holding the new administration to account and calling out this nonsense.”
Tuesday’s meeting is expected to see intense wrangling over the formation of a new administration, but one thing is now clear: Reform UK do not believe they will be leading it.