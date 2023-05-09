PA23/02134: The redevelopment of a cottage into a new dwelling by incorporating the majority of the existing cottage in its design near Liskeard has been approved by Cornwall Council.
Mr and Mrs Fitch-Goodwin applied to Cornwall Council for the works at their property of Beech Cottage, Common Moor, Liskeard.
Cornwall Council gave the couple permission for their proposed works, subject to two conditions related to the protection of bats.
These were: “Prior to the construction of the dwelling hereby approved, a scheme for the incorporation of bat boxes, bird boxes and bee bricks at a minimum rate of one measure per dwelling shall be submitted to and approved in writing by the Local Planning Authority. Such details shall include the location and specific details of each feature. The approved features shall be installed prior to the occupation of the dwelling to which they relate and shall thereafter be retained and maintained as such.
“Reason: To accord with policy G1-10 of the Climate Emergency Development Plan Document 2023 and policies 1, 2 and 23 of the Cornwall Local Plan Strategic Policies 2020 - 2030 and paragraphs 8 and 174 of the National Planning Policy Framework 2021.”
In addition to: “The development hereby permitted shall be carried out wholly in accordance with the mitigation and enhancement recommendations contained within section 6 of the submitted Bat Roost Survey to Determine Presence or Absence report produced by Land and Heritage (May 2022).
“Reason: In the interests of the protection of wildlife and their habitats through the provision of appropriate mitigation and enhancement measures and in accordance with policies 23 and 25 of the Cornwall Local Plan.”