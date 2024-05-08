ASPIRING superyacht engineering officers and maritime professionals can now apply for a new and exciting hands-on opportunity through the innovative HNC/FdSc Professional Superyacht Engineer programme at Falmouth Marine School (FMS).
This September, in partnership with the University of Plymouth, the Falmouth-based campus as a part of The Cornwall College Group (TCCG), will welcome the first cohort of specialist engineering students to its new three-year career initiative, supported by maritime charity and RYA training partner Turn to Starboard.
Applications are now open for the programme which blends academic work with practical maritime training and engineering workshop skills, alongside occupational and professional competencies.
Learners will be equipped with the confidence to work in the maritime sector in completing the foundation degree and developing the skills required to achieve the Maritime Coastguard Agency certificate of competency towards engineer officer of the watch status.
Following feedback and close collaboration between the industry and the education sector, the course represents a hybrid approach based on traditional marine engineering expertise, combined with a strong focus on the current and future skills needed to support the technological and sustainable development of the of the superyacht and small vessel sector.
Steve Taylor, head of campus, said: “We are thrilled to introduce this Professional Superyacht Engineer programme to Falmouth Marine School, preparing a new generation of aspiring maritime professionals to excel in the prestigious world of superyacht engineering.”
The curriculum offers a blend of academic studies and hands-on training aboard commercial vessels, enabling participants to attain both the Higher National Certificate (HNC) and Foundation Degree (FdSc) in Professional Superyacht Engineering.
He continued: “Through our collaborations with leading commercial yachting organisations in the South West, we ensure students receive a comprehensive education aligned with industry standards, preparing them for the challenges and incredible opportunities ahead.”
Application for this career focused programme will be through formal interview and for further details the Marine School are running two super yacht engineer career focused open days on June 15 and July 20.
To find out more about maritime courses available at the top Further Education College for education and training in Cornwall, please visit falmouthmarineschool.ac.uk
For more on the university level programmes available through The Cornwall College Group, please visit www.cornwall.ac.uk/university
Developed through the Local Skills Improvement Fund (LSIF) in collaboration with the Department of Education (DfE), this programme is aimed at meeting employer skill needs.
With a total allocation of £2.5-million, it targeted identified skills gaps within the Local Skills Improvement Plan (LSIP). Supported by funding from the Skills Injection Fund, the partnership also facilitated access to Higher Technical Qualifications, offering an alternative to traditional degree pathways.