THOUSANDS of Cornwall workers admit hearing loss is affecting their ability to do their job – but almost 79 per cent still haven’t had a hearing check.
This is according to new research from Specsavers, uncovering the devastating and widespread impact of hearing loss, and the company is calling on the government for hearing care equality.
This revelation comes despite 83 per cent across the region admitting that being able to hear clearly is crucial for their work.
People have not pursued a hearing check for various reasons, according to the survey. The survey shows that across the region 25 per cent of those asked said they believed it wasn't necessary to have a hearing check. Despite this, however, many respondents also report that hearing loss significantly impacts them in the workplace.
This unaddressed hearing loss means that 29 per cent of people regularly ask colleagues to repeat themselves, make mistakes due to hearing difficulties (21 per cent), and it even impacts their ability to perform their job properly (nine per cent).
Even with hearing loss having such a significant impact on working life, 11 per cent of people have not discussed it with their employer. And of those who did speak up, 11 per cent feared discrimination, and a quarter faced concerns about their job performance from their employer.
In fact, 10 per cent have considered leaving or changing their job due to hearing issues. Separate research from RNID (formerly known as Action on Hearing Loss) reinforces the Specsavers findings, with 40 per cent of those who had retired early, citing hearing loss as a factor.
The knock-on impact of hearing loss on the region’s economy is huge, resulting in lost productivity and unemployment each year. However, access to NHS hearing care is currently a postcode lottery – creating barriers for those seeking a diagnosis and support.
For some, NHS audiology services such as hearing devices, aftercare and wax removal are available for free on their local high street. However, for others, hearing care services can only be accessed through GP referral to a hospital or by paying for their own care.
Latest figures show there are thousands of people in the region currently sitting on NHS waiting lists. Long wait times to get help can lead to people being forced to leave their job or retire early.
Specsavers is calling on the government to ensure all areas have access to NHS audiology services in the community and to implement NHS England self-referral guidance consistently to allow those needing NHS hearing care to see a professional audiologist on the high street without having to see their GP first. This would free up thousands of GP appointments a year, enabling timely care within four weeks.