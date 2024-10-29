A recent farm survey by Arla has revealed that dairy producers are finding it harder to recruit and retain staff. However, it doesn’t have to be this way, according to Paul Harris, CEO at staff specialist, REAL Success.
The survey, which gained responses from 472 dairy farmers, revealed that more than 56 per cent of them find it difficult to recruit farm staff, with 86 per cent having very few or no applicants with the correct skills when advertising.
"We acknowledge the significant challenges currently facing dairy farms, particularly in staffing,” Mr Harris said. “But it's important to recognise that there are practical steps farmers can take to make their operations more appealing to potential recruits.”
Labour shortages have had a direct impact on farm productivity, with 8.5 per cent of survey respondents having reduced outputs as a result. Although organisations like the NFU and AHDB are lobbying for change in working environments, farmers can also be a force of change.
Tight margins in the dairy sector of course affect the affordability of attractive wages, notes Mr Harris.
"Supermarkets hold considerable power regarding pricing, which, through milk processors, certainly impacts farm profitability and the ability to offer competitive wages,” he said. “However, even in this challenging environment, much can still be done at farm level. Focusing on working culture and conditions will go a long way toward attracting and keeping staff."
Ultimately, the single biggest reason people stay or leave a farm is leadership. “People leave people, not businesses,” said Mr Harris. “The farmer or farm manager must take responsibility for creating a positive, supportive environment. This is something that no government policy or supermarket can change; it's up to the farmers themselves.
REAL Success is committed to supporting the agricultural community by providing expert guidance and free tools to help farms become more competitive in their recruitment and retention efforts, he explains.
“Our recruitment services and people development programmes are designed to address these pressing needs and help farmers create a sustainable, motivated workforce for the future.”
For more information visit real-success.co.uk