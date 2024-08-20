CORNWALL College Camborne, part of The Cornwall College Group (TCCG), has welcomed a significant investment to enhance heavy goods vehicle (HGV) training with the addition of two new vehicles.
The investment in new HGVs will provide hands-on training for full-time students and apprentices, ensuring they acquire the skills necessary for success in the industry.
Neil Atkinson, curriculum area manager for engineering and motor vehicle, said: “The new HGVs are a fantastic addition to our resources, allowing us to offer even more comprehensive and up-to-date training for our students.”
As the top further education college for education and training in Cornwall, TCCG’s accreditation by The Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) and the Society of Operations Engineers reflects the group’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of training and competence.
Luke Bazeley, head of campus, said: “These state-of-the-art vehicles are a game changer for the HGV sector, giving aspiring engineers and mechanics an opportunity to learn and train locally.”
Luke added: “We have fantastic industry led teams here at the College who work closely to identify not only the skills required now, but also the future of the sector. Having quality resources is key for our learners’ experience, to ensure they have industry standard equipment, and we have benefited from some great success stories from our full-time students and apprentices.”
The heavy goods vehicles were funded by the Department for Education (DfE).
Cornwall College are the largest education and training provider in the region, and has campuses in Camborne, Newquay and St Austell and also as part of The Cornwall College Group, has specialist land-based and marine partner colleges, Duchy College, Bicton College and Falmouth Marine School across the region. It has a dedicated Engineering Skills Centre in Plymouth, a Professional Skills Centre at St Mellion Resort and a training partnership with the world famous Eden Project.
They offer the widest range of specialist vocational training for everyone in Cornwall and beyond.
