THE Future Skills Institute at Truro and Penwith College has announced its latest pioneering package of career and professional development training to be delivered by its industry expert tutors in multi-million-pound state-of-the-art facilities from September.
The college’s 19-plus career-driven learning options sit under its Future Skills Institute, with training and facilities developed in collaboration with employers and in line with Cornwall’s ‘Local Skills Improvement Plan’.
The training encompasses a huge range of professional qualifications, short courses, degrees at the University Centre Truro & Penwith and a targeted range of apprenticeships to offer 300 training and skills solutions to boost businesses and careers.
The college’s range of professional development courses is available in more than 15 learning areas from automotive, engineering and construction to business, education, nursing and computing.
Many of the college’s professional training courses can be part or fully funded, subject to eligibility, with its advisors well versed on the government’s Adult Skills Fund (ASF). For those who aren’t eligible, help and support is also available to secure advanced learner loans that are not means tested and only repayable once an income threshold has been reached.
Charli Styles, programme team leader of future skills at the college, said: “Expanding the college’s highly regarded range of training in line with employer and learner need across professional short courses, qualifications and apprenticeships has been a key focus ahead of the 2024/25 academic year and we are delighted to launch the enhanced offer for September 2024.
“I’d strongly encourage employers and adults seeking to boost their skills to contact the college to explore the range of options and take advantage of our expert funding advice.”
The new package of training includes more than 30 apprenticeship programmes delivered across the college’s campuses in Penzance, Truro and Bodmin. In addition to bespoke apprenticeships developed and delivered on behalf of specific employers, the college’s core range of apprenticeships has seen the addition of multi-channel marketer, accounts/finance assistant, pastry chef and senior production chef qualifications in response to employer need.
Discover the latest training at www.truro-penwith.ac.uk/professional-development