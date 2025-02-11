School leavers in Cornwall are being urged to consider a career in the heating industry amid growing concerns that a shortage of technicians is holding back the rollout of renewable technologies.
OFTEC, which runs a registration scheme for off gas grid technicians, has outlined the benefits of kicking off a career in the heating industry.
1. Job security and high demand – The heating industry provides a vital service and, with the UK's commitment to net zero emissions, demand for skilled technicians is only set to grow. A career in heating ensures long-term job stability and the reassurance that your skills will always be in regular demand from consumers
2. Earn while you learn – Unlike university routes, which can leave students with significant debt, apprenticeships allow you to earn a salary while gaining hands on experience. Working in the heating industry means you can develop practical skills and industry knowledge without the financial burden of tuition fees.
3. Rewarding career – Heating technicians are highly skilled workers and a career in the industry offers many progression opportunities. You can advance to senior roles, start your own business, or specialise in emerging technologies.
4. Every day is different – No two days are the same for a technician. You get to work in different locations and meet new people every day. It’s also a very rewarding job when you are able to help someone whose heating system has stopped working and would otherwise be left in a cold house.
5. Helping reduce carbon emissions – As a heating technician, you will play a key part in delivering the rollout of low carbon heating technologies and helping to reduce our carbon emissions. Consumers will need advice and reassurance to make the right decisions and you can help ensure a smooth transition.
For more information visit www.oftec.org