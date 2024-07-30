THOUSANDS of adults across Cornwall and Devon can learn new skills with close to 100 free Skills Bootcamp courses now on offer.
Train4Tomorrow Skills Bootcamps has 2,000 places available for adults across the region who want to ‘upskill’, change careers or explore new opportunities.
The latest wave of Train4Tomorrow Skills Bootcamps, delivered by Devon County Council in partnership with Cornwall Council, directly responds to local skills need in priority sectors such as childcare, hospitality, healthcare and an increased focus on renewables.
For the first time, Skills Bootcamps in Early Years are now available, with 120 places available to fast-track individuals wanting to work in this sector and progress onto an accelerated level 3 Early Years Educator Apprenticeships. These Skills Bootcamps will support the growing demand for childcare provision.
Councillor Barbara Ellenbroek, Cornwall Council portfolio holder for children and families, said: “Bootcamps offer a flexible approach to upskilling and retraining which is key to giving families with caring responsibilities the opportunity to change their career or get back into work. There is such a wide range of courses available with the shorter nature of these courses perfect for people who have typically struggled with traditional training routes, there is something for everyone.”
Councillor Louis Gardner, Cornwall Council portfolio holder for economy, said: “The Skills Bootcamps can now offer even more opportunities for residents to access high quality skills training which will in turn support our growth industries in Cornwall. There are recruitment difficulties and skills gaps in some of our key sectors and the availability of these courses gives us the opportunity to ensure people are given the opportunity to develop industry skills that meet current recruitment needs, now and in the future, which is vital in ensuring that we have a strong, thriving economy in years to come.”
The tutor-led Skills Bootcamps are flexible courses lasting from two to16 weeks, giving adults (aged 19-plus) the opportunity to build in-demand skills. The programme focusses on filling skills gaps within the local economy, with input from employers into the design and implementation to ensure all training aligns to their specific skills need.
The programme is free for individuals looking to change career, for the self-employed who are looking to develop skills to transform and grow their business, and to enable those currently not working to gain skills which will help them enter the workplace.
For employers wishing to upskill their staff, a contribution to the course cost is required, 10 per cent for Small Medium Enterprises and 30 per cent for larger businesses.
An interview offer with an employer is guaranteed on completion of the Skills Bootcamp.
To find out more about Skills Bootcamps in Devon and Cornwall visit www.train4tomorrow.org.uk