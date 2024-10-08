CORNISH Lithium has marked another major moment in its history by welcoming plant technician, Joshua Sheldrake as its hundredth employee.
Founded in 2016 by Jeremy Wrathall, the Company now employs 100 permanent members of staff, the majority of whom work across its Demonstration Plants at United Downs near Redruth and St Dennis near St Austell, and its administrative hub at the Tremough Innovation Centre in Penryn.
The UK currently imports 100 per cent of the lithium it uses, which makes the country’s industries less resilient to global supply chain volatility. Securing a responsible domestic supply of lithium in an environmentally responsible way with a low carbon footprint is therefore key in the UK’s transition to renewable energy and Net Zero targets.
Cornish Lithium aims to support this transition by creating a thriving mineral extraction industry in Cornwall, which harnesses digital techniques and cutting-edge technologies, provides credible and rewarding careers for local people, benefits Cornish communities and proudly celebrates the Duchy’s 4,000-year mining heritage.
Cornish Lithium’s founder, interim chairman and CEO, Jeremy Wrathall, said: “From exploration geologists, process engineers and laboratory technicians to data managers, sustainability specialists and communications professionals, we are proudly creating well-paid careers to help grow the regional and national economy, as well as an environmentally responsible mineral extraction industry that supports the UK Government’s Industrial Strategy and Net Zero targets.
“Whilst, inevitably, some members of our team are required to work between Cornwall and London as we continue to forge relationships with UK Government ministers, institutional investors and the domestic supply chain, 84 of our employees are currently driving our projects forward to commercial production from our home county, and this number will continue to grow as our portfolio of exploration projects develops.
“We have come such a long way over the past eight years and are delighted to welcome Joshua, our hundredth employee, to Cornish Lithium. We strive to make the Company an attractive place to work where employees can learn, grow and develop in a supportive environment. Joshua has joined us at an exciting time and we wish him every success in his new role.”