Felicity Searle, head of HR and finance at Piran Composites, said: “We are proud to be partnering with the supportive team at Truro and Penwith College. Together, we have paved the way to new and sought-after skills for the next generation right here in Cornwall. Being able to offer an advanced Composite Technician Level 3 into the county means we are changing the narrative on the ‘normal’ career path and opening something new and exciting in Composites and Aerospace.