Piran Advanced Composites Ltd has launched a bespoke Level 3 Composite Technician Apprenticeship, co-developed with Truro and Penwith College, giving Cornwall the opportunity to train locally in a highly specialised field.
The programme is designed to provide much-needed advanced training in composites manufacturing, helping to nurture local talent and support Cornwall’s growing high-tech industries, creating more skilled job opportunities within the county.
This new three-year apprenticeship programme, based on the nationally recognised Level 3 Composites Technician Standard, allows local recruitment and training, removing the need for apprentices to travel outside Cornwall to access this advanced engineering qualification.
The first cohort of eight apprentices will receive hands-on training at Piran Composites’ site at Spaceport Cornwall and Truro and Penwith College’s STEM and Health Skills Centre in Bodmin. The programme includes a mix of practical projects, composites engineering, and assignments delivered by industry specialists, college tutors, and Piran engineers. Upon completion, participants will receive a BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Composites Engineering. In addition to this certification, they will achieve an Apprenticeship Standard and be eligible for professional recognition with EngTec status.
Felicity Searle, head of HR and finance at Piran Composites, said: “We are proud to be partnering with the supportive team at Truro and Penwith College. Together, we have paved the way to new and sought-after skills for the next generation right here in Cornwall. Being able to offer an advanced Composite Technician Level 3 into the county means we are changing the narrative on the ‘normal’ career path and opening something new and exciting in Composites and Aerospace.
“The facilities in the STEM and Health Skills Centre offer advanced learning opportunities that go above and beyond what you would expect, and that is driven by their passion and support for what we do here at Piran Advanced Composites Ltd. This is just the first cohort, and we hope to offer a Level 5 programme in the future.”
Nick Tillyer, IOT development leader from Truro and Penwith College, added: “Working with employers like Piran Advanced Composites Ltd has allowed us to refine our curriculum to ensure it meets the needs of today and tomorrow.
“Without our partnership, this level of sector development and job creation in Cornwall would be unsustainable. We are delighted to help create training facilities that meet the industry’s needs, and I look forward to seeing how this programme can support Piran's rapid growth.”
This initiative marks a milestone in Cornwall’s ambition to support high-tech industries and attract new talent to innovative sectors like composites engineering.
For more information about the apprenticeship programme, contact Truro and Penwith College’s apprenticeship team on 01872 305500 or visit www.truro-penwith.ac.uk/apprenticeships