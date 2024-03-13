INDIVIDUALS looking to kick-start their careers can discover the incredible apprenticeship offers at Cornwall College’s upcoming jobs fair.
The college is opening the doors of its St Austell campus to prospective students on Thursday, March 21, between 5pm and 7pm, where everyone is welcome to meet employers, explore the facilities and ask questions about their career options.
The Cornwall College St Austell campus is located right at the top of the town and overlooks the bay. One of the developments at the campus includes the Keay Theatre area which is host to the college’s famous Altitude Dance Academy and performing arts. There is also the award-winning student restaurant ‘Cloisters’ which is one of the two fine-dining commercial restaurants within the Cornwall College Group – it is also recognised as one of the best in the country.
Furthermore, the college now has brand new vehicle training labs which are set within the campuses modern construction building and a new area called ‘The Space’ – a fully furnished with lounge seating, a chill-out room.
Friendly and knowledgeable advisors and the apprenticeship recruitment team will be on hand to help with applications, CV writing and learning support.
Head of apprenticeships, Teresa Copping, described the event as “the perfect opportunity to discover apprenticeships and meet some of the local employers.”
"As the South West’s top performing college for apprenticeships, we are thrilled to welcome prospective students to our St Austell campus for this exciting event,” Teresa continued.
Employers from a range of industries will be on site to discuss their apprenticeship offers. Those attending include A&P, Coastline Housing, Cormac, Cornwall Council, The Cornwall Hotel, Ocean Housing, Partech Electronics, Pendennis, Plymouth Engineering Skills Centre and South West Water.
If there are an employer looking to take on an apprentice and would like to join the above employers, contact Cornwall College or fill out the booking form on ccbtraining.co.uk
If anyone is looking for post-16 options, considering a career change or thinking about starting an apprenticeship, book a place for the jobs fair online at cornwall.ac.uk/events
To find out more about courses available at Cornwall College, visit cornwall.ac.uk