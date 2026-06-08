LISKEARD School and Community College have begun the process of recruiting a new headteacher following the announcement that its current leader will leave the post to take up a senior promoted role elsewhere in the education sector.
In a statement issued to parents, carers and families, departing headteacher Dan Weldon confirmed he has been appointed executive headteacher of Stoke Damerel Community College and Scott Medical and Healthcare College in Plymouth, a position he will take up in January 2027.
He said he was proud of his time leading the school over the past four years, describing it as a privilege to work alongside dedicated staff and inspirational students. While welcoming the opportunity for career progression, he added that leaving would be a significant personal loss.
“I am immensely proud to have worked alongside a truly extraordinary team of inspirational students and staff over the last four years,” he said. “This new role is an exciting development opportunity for me, however I will be very sad to leave.”
He confirmed preparations are already under way to ensure continuity for the school, adding he intends to support a smooth transition period and maintain momentum behind the school’s improvement and development priorities.
An advert for the new headteacher role has now gone live, with applications invited for a permanent appointment on a salary scale ranging from £105,595 to £119,350 depending on experience. The successful candidate is due to start on January 1, 2027, subject to existing contractual arrangements.
The role will involve leading the 11–18 school, which has nearly 1,200 students, including a sixth form and an Area Resource Base supporting pupils with autism and complex learning needs. The school is part of SMART Schools’ Trust, a wider partnership of secondary schools, primary schools and nurseries across Cornwall.
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