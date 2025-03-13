THERE were celebrations at St Piran’s Church in Perranzabuloe on March 8 as number of recipients from across the diocese were recognised for their work in churches, communities and schools in Cornwall.
They were largely nominated by their peers and can be recognised for everything from length of service to specific projects. Fourteen crosses were handed out to those who came from across the diocese including Judith Ayers from East Wivelshire and Ian Gordon of West Wivelshire Deanery.
Judith was a big part of the inspiration which launched the St Sampson’s unlocked project, which has always been a mission project, and she has continued to be a driving force as it progresses. Fundraising, grant writing, project management, architecture, ad history are talents that she can now count as her own.
She has been responsible for worship at St Sampson’s for many years, leading the worship team since 2018 and ensuring that weekly Sunday worship has continued.
Meanwhile, Ian Gordon is synonymous with the All Saints Church in Herodsfoot. He has dedicated decades to looking after it, and more importantly, ensuring that the community is brought together.
At one stage when the All Saints was being talked about as needing to close, Ian’s work changed that narrative and the attendance has doubled as has its income, which is mostly down to Ian.
Other individuals collecting the Cross of St Piran award include Annette Buchanan (Kerrier Deanery), Ruth Berreta and Philip Gilbert (Carnmarth North Deanery), Jacqui Bennett (Carnmarth South Deanery), Tony Cruddas (Powder Deanery), Viv Farmer (Pydar Deanery), Stephen Rivers and Edwina Sleeman (St Austell Deanery), Rob Tremain (Trigg Major Deanery), Ellen McConnell (Trigg Minor and Bodmin Deanery) and Robert Corney (Stratton Deanery).
There were also six awards given out to people in church schools, including Fiona Harvey from Antony School in Torpoint and Jon-Joe Wilson of St Dominic Church of England Primary School, Saltash.
As a volunteer linked to Sheviock Church, Fiona has given more than 10 years of service to Antony School. Initially Fiona came to support some children in a pastoral capacity, however over the years she has become invaluable, not only supporting pastorally, but also supporting children’s learning.
Meanwhile, Jon-Joe Wilson has committed his life to uplifting those around him, particularly in the realm of primary education and self-development over the past four years.
His effort in leading St Dominic Church of England Primary School has transformed the lives of countless young people and his leadership extends beyond the classroom, through consistently leading community service initiatives aimed at addressing local needs.
Others collecting the award to people in church schools include Abigail Jessop (The Bishops’ Church of England Learning Academy), Hayley Pitman, Sarah Wilkins (Headteacher of St Meriadoc School) and Brenda Wright (St Issey School).