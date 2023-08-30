A 'once in a blue supermoon' event is set to come to our skies overnight tonight - and Bodmin Moor could be the place to see it.
The rare 'blue supermoon' is set to appear in the night skies, peaking in the early hours of tomorrow, Thursday, August 31.
According to NASA, it is the last time we'll see the rare sighting until January 2037.
With Bodmin Moor and West Penwith among the areas with international dark sky designation, seekers of a blue moon bonanza may find the areas, uninterrupted by light pollution the best place to capture the rare moment.
