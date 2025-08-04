PARTICIPANTS of the Cornwall Banger Rally Challenge will be taking part on a week-long helter skelter trip across Europe to raise money for charity next month.
Vienna or Bust, which begins on Saturday, September 20, will see the ralliers travel through some of Europe’s most scenic routes and take part in a number of challenges along the route to spice up the seven day journey.
Last year’s Cornwall Banger Rally Challenge, which took participants from the start point at Charlestown harbour to Split in Croatia, raised over £55,500 for various charities - the biggest amount the event has ever raised.
Vienna or Bust will be the 12th outing for the Cornwall Banger Rally Challenge, which was set up by Tom Marshall and Gary Warren of the St Austell Round Table back in 2011. Glorious destinations the rally has visited in previous years include iconic locations such as Monte Carlo, Rome and Barcelona among many others.
The organisers do not reveal the route of the trip before-hand, only the start and finish destinations, providing a feeling of stepping into the unknown for the teams taking on the mammoth journey. Those taking part are invited to raise money for local charities but can also pick their own cause if they wish.
The vehicles that fit the banger criteria, most of which will be creatively-decorated by their owners, must cost less than £1,000 and be more than 15 years old. Participants are allowed to enter any vehicle of their own choice and raise money for their chosen charity, but will not be eligible for prize money awarded at the end of the trip.
Members of the public are invited to watch the convey start their journey at Charlestown harbour on the morning of September 20. From 10am to 1pm, the fun family morning will see live music, charity stands, a photo booth and themed banger rally cars all ready to set off on their week-long fundraising adventure which ends on September 26.
With many competitions to be contested along the way, the end of the trip will see prizes handed out to the overall winning team. The victorious group will win a £500 which will be donated to the charity of their choice, second place will receive £300 and third place £200.
Those awarded with the best themed car, best fancy dress and the spirit of the rally will be awarded £200 for their chosen charity. Winners also receive the challenge’s coveted piston trophies, while awards will be also be handed out to each of the seven stage winners.
Since its inception, the challenge has grown significantly in popularity which has seen it gain a big following with many individuals taking part year after year. Over the course of the event’s tenure, the rally has collectively raised more than £1.3-million for local charities.
