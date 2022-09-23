Raised £5,000 for charity
Cornwall Air Ambulance receiving cheques from the festival and The Highway Man
For the first time since 2019, Dobwalls Beer & Cider Festival was able to go ahead in July this year.
After a couple of years away due Covid, the festival was able to go ahead in support of Cornwall Air Ambulance.
A spokesperson from the festival said: ‘‘2019 was the 10th Annual Beer Festival and it was the biggest and best to date, but after two years of uncertainty with Covid, the organisers were a little anxious about how the festival would play out.’’
But with much support from local businesses and The Highwayman Pub, where the festival was held, the event went ahead with great success.
There were 13 beers and seven ciders and over the two days almost all was consumed. To accompany the scrumptious beverages, there was two full days of live music from bands such as The Outlanders, Our Atlantic Roots and Mind Your Manners.
Although Friday was hot and sunny, Saturday unfortunately was inclement and wet, but this did nothing to stop the festival mood. In fact, The Dobwalls Beer Festival Committee reported taking more money than ever, for charity.
Thanks to donations from some of the bands who donated their fee, the Highwayman who donated a percentage of all food bought, the local businesses who sponsored the event and the festival goers, on Thursday, September 22 a cheque for £5,000 was handed over to Cornwall Air Ambulance.
