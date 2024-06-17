PEOPLE certainly showed the colour of their money after a record-breaking £100,000 was raised at Cornwall’s brightest fun run held at RAF St Mawgan on Saturday.
A colourful crowd of 1,500 people took part in the Children’s Hospice South West’s (CHSW) Rainbow Run, which returned for it’s 10th birthday.
Participants of all ages ran, jogged and walked the 5km route, through eight coloured paint stations, around the airbase’s training ground and got covered in powder paint of all colours of the rainbow, including their newest turquoise colour.
The money raised will help provide care to children and young people with life limiting conditions supported by CHSW’s Little Harbour hospice in St Austell.
Kiley Pearce, events fundraiser for CHSW said: “We have had the most wonderful day celebrating the 10th birthday of this brilliant event.
“Participants have taken part in pass the parcel and have had birthday cake, and the day has been full of happiness.
“We couldn’t do this without Ann’s Cottage, our other incredible event sponsors, the amazing team at RAF St Mawgan and all of our suppliers and volunteers. Thank you also to the wonderful family members from Little Harbour who spoke today and took part, it has been truly special.”
Little Harbour supports more than 130 families from across Cornwall and Plymouth through day visits to, and resilience stays at the hospice as well as home visits and virtual support. It costs around £3-million a year to run Little Harbour which relies almost entirely on voluntary donations.
Ann’s Cottage celebrated the tenth year of being the main event sponsor, and paint station sponsorship was also provided by: Steve Andrews Tyres and Autocare, Biffa, David Ball Agencies, Happy Days Nurseries, Kernow Coatings, Moose Toys and James Hallam Insurance.
Entertainment was provided on the day from Absolute Amusements UK, Absolute Bubble Football, DJ in Cornwall, Elements Plymouth Taiko Band, Rock Choir Cornwall and Versatile Fitness Cornwall.
Anyone who took part in this year’s event can pay their sponsorship at www.chsw.org.uk/rainbowcornwall or call Little Harbour on 01726 871 800.