PASSENGERS and local residents in Lostwithiel will soon be able to enjoy uninterrupted access over the railway for the first time in more than 50 years with Network Rail set to install a temporary footbridge at the station.
The old footbridge at Lostwithiel was removed in the late 1960s but a new, temporary bridge will be built this summer to provide benefits to the community as quickly as possible while the latest plans for a permanent bridge are developed.
It will improve access and safety for pedestrians by removing the need to wait at the level crossing on Grenville Road.
Passengers will be able to walk freely between platforms one and two and residents walking to and from Lostwithiel town centre will also no longer be delayed.
Currently, the level crossing barriers, which protect the public from the Cornish main line, can be lowered for an average of 22 minutes an hour.
The only other railway crossing is the A390 Liddicoat Road north of the town.
Network Rail is also progressing with plans to build a permanent bridge over the railway with proposals being prepared to submit to the Department for Transport for approval.
A previous design did not meet stringent safety regulations.
Bogdan Lupu, Network Rail industry programme director, said: “We believe in putting passengers first, so we’re installing a temporary bridge to give the local community the connectivity it needs while we pull together plans for the permanent bridge.
“It will benefit people who need to cross the railway and prevent the level crossing from being misused. We’ve been working hard for a long time to solve this problem of crossing the railway, and this first step shows our commitment to Lostwithiel.”
Sheryll Murray, MP for South East Cornwall, said: “The connection across Lostwithiel main line is very important and I welcome the temporary construction until a more permanent construction can be made.
"This is something local people asked me for and I have worked with former mayor Tim Hughes to make this a reality.”
Richard Williams-Pears, Cornwall Council cabinet portfolio holder for transport, said: “Providing this connection is important for the local community and we’re pleased to be able to support their wishes in helping to fund the return of the bridge.
“This is a great example of our partnership with Network Rail and GWR and commitment to improving railway infrastructure for passengers and our communities.”
Lee Goodson, Great Western Railway East Cornwall station manager, said: “We know how important the footbridge is for our customers, and for everyone who lives and works in Lostwithiel.
“It is great to see that Network Rail is going to be able to install a temporary solution for this summer, while developing plans for the long term.”