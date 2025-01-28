It has been confirmed that a person has died on the railway line near St Austell.
In a statement, a spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to a report of a casualty on the tracks just after 8.20am this morning (January 28) near St Austell Railway Station.
“Officers and paramedics attended and sadly a person was pronounced deceased. The incident is not thought to be suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
The police incident unfolded near the railway at St Austell and closed all routes from Plymouth in to Cornwall. The line has since reopened but operator Great Western Railway (GWR) is warning of possible delays or cancellations and said: “Train services between Penzance and Plymouth are returning to normal however, delays and cancellations will continue as we recover the train service from the earlier disruption.
“Customers who miss a connection for Newquay because of the disruption may use their GWR ticket on the local buses at no extra cost.”
CrossCountry are conveying passengers via any reasonable route until further notice.
Arrangements have been made for Great Western Railway rail tickets to be accepted for these journeys:
Go Cornwall Bus route 21: St Austell, St Columb Road (Co-op), Quintrell Downs (Quintrell Close), Newquay (Bus Station) and Go Cornwall Bus route 25: Par (Station), St Austell (Station), Quintrell Downs, Newquay (Bus Station) are conveying passengers via any reasonable route until further notice.
