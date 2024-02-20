RAILWAY services between Plymouth and Penzance have been severely disrupted after a lorry reportedly struck a bridge in the Par area.
Network Rail were called to the scene of the ‘incident’, said to have happened at a location in Par where the road passes under a rail bridge, after receiving reports that a lorry had struck a bridge.
However, upon arriving in the area, Network Rail reported not being able to find a lorry or damage to any bridges.
It has led to significant disruption across the mainline, with disruption expected until at least 11 am this morning, February 20.
A spokesperson for GWR said: “Following a lorry colliding with a bridge earlier today between Par and St Austell all lines have now reopened. Disruption is expected until 11:00 20/02.
“Train services between Plymouth and Penzance have been delayed by up to 30 minutes.
“We are sorry for the delay to your journey.
“A report was received that a lorry had hit a bridge where the road passes under the railway in the Par area. Trains are now on the move, Network Rail staff have searched the area and unable to find a lorry or damage to any bridges.”