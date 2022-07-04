RABI appoints new chair

Subscribe newsletter
Farming charity RABI has announced the appointment of John Stanley as the new chair of trustees.
Mr Stanley (pictured_, a Longhorn beef breeder from Leicestershire, has been a trustee at RABI since 2016. He succeeds Jeanette Dawson after her three-year tenure as chair concluded in June 2022.
Alicia Chivers, chief executive of RABI, welcomed the trustees’ appointment. As a long-standing trustee and member of the service delivery committee, Mr Stanley takes forward the chair role with a wealth of knowledge and experience gained working in the sector and through his many voluntary roles supporting agriculture.
“There were a number of exceptionally strong candidates who applied for the role of chair, so I know the trustees’ decision wasn’t easy. This is an exciting and challenging time for RABI and the community we serve and I am looking forward to working alongside John to deliver on our ambitious strategic objectives” said Mrs Chivers.
Mr Stanley said: “RABI has an increasingly vital role to play to ensure farming people are provided with the support they deserve, no matter where or when that support is needed. We are determined to remain ready to react quickly, working alongside our partners, where need arises.”
