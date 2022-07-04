RABI appoints new chair

Farming charity RABI has announced the appointment of John Stanley as the new chair of trustees.

Mr Stanley (pictured_, a Longhorn beef breeder from Leicestershire, has been a trustee at RABI since 2016. He succeeds Jeanette Dawson after her three-year tenure as chair concluded in June 2022.

Alicia Chivers, chief executive of RABI, welcomed the trustees’ appointment. As a long-standing trustee and member of the service delivery committee, Mr Stanley takes forward the chair role with a wealth of knowledge and experience gained working in the sector and through his many voluntary roles supporting agriculture.

“There were a number of exceptionally strong candidates who applied for the role of chair, so I know the trustees’ decision wasn’t easy. This is an exciting and challenging time for RABI and the community we serve and I am looking forward to working alongside John to deliver on our ambitious strategic objectives” said Mrs Chivers.