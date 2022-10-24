Quintessentially English singer
On the second edition of Liskeard Unsigned this week (Saturday, October 29, 7pm) our special guest is quintessentially English singer-songwriter Andy Brice.
Andy talks about how he accidentally auditioned for Roxy Music, scored a maverick hit single in the late 1970s and what he’s been up to musically ever since, including Andy’s Halloween song At The Shrine Of Morticia.
To further celebrate Halloween on Monday there are special shows starting 5pm with Steve Roffey (Wolfie). Alongside guest co-host Ken Strange (Spinning Rock Boogie), Wolfie will be playing original 1950s and 1960s Halloween songs from the legendary screamers Jay Hawkins and Lord Sutch, with neo-rockabilly and psychobilly tracks that lend themselves to the period.
Taking over 7pm is the Tim Alsop Experience and at 9pm Danny Smith and Caleb Woodhouse are knocking out a hardstyle Halloween special.
Coming up on Liskeard Unsigned in the following weeks are interviews with BBC Introducing darlings Eyes Of Caelum, spaghetti western swing combo King Dinosaur and anthemic dream pop quartet Raikes. If you make original music please send mp3s to [email protected] for consideration.
You can listen to Liskeard Radio on www.liskeardradio.com and all smart speakers and watch live video from the studio via Mixcloud.
