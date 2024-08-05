HUNDREDS of people in a town have brought about action on a fenced-off footpath.
Cornwall Council begun work late last month on its new Service Hub building at Liskeard’s former Cattle Market.
But along with one side of the car park, access to a ramp and footpath connecting the car park with nearby houses, the Liskerrett Community Centre and Cornwall Council’s own Family Hub in Varley Lane was closed off as contractors moved in.
A petition on change.org to see this reversed had reached 750 signatures at the start of this week.
There’s now been movement to improve at least one part of the problem: permit holders for the Cattle Market car park are now able to use their season tickets in the nearest alternative car park at Westbourne, a change that was sped along by a proactive council parking officer.
While no official statement had yet come from Cornwall Council at the time of writing, evidence on site suggests that the outcry has been heeded: fencing has gone up in the car park with ‘pedestrian access’ signs attached.
A standing-room only meeting at the Liskerrett Centre hall in the week of the closure was attended by more than 100 people, many of whom spoke with feeling about how they had already been affected.
Centre manager Sally Hawken was at a loss to understand why access through or around the building site hadn’t been planned before the work began. On the day of the meeting, she said there had been a change in tone from the local authority. “They’ve gone from telling us we’re very sorry but this is what’s going to happen, to being prepared to talk about a solution.”
She said that council officers responsible for the construction would be meeting her this week.
The Liskerrett Centre sees some 3,200 regular users through its doors each month, many of whom have limited mobility. Those that meet include chair yoga, dance for people with disabilities, and support groups for stroke and chronic lung disease.
Supporters fear that the centre as well as the cafe and small businesses it hosts could be “strangled” by the impact of construction at the Cattle Market, which is set to continue until at least October 2025. With the pedestrian access route blocked, many users had said that the alternative long way round via a narrow lane with no footpath is too dangerous, and they wouldn’t be able to come. Groups had already seen a drop in numbers in the first week: Glen, who has just begun leading his 10th ‘Healthier You’ programme at Liskerrett, said that he might have to find an alternative location if the access doesn’t work.
Joe Barr leads the Breathers group for COPD and has been attending Liskerrett for 19 years.
“This is our home. The social side is so important. For somebody to come along and block that….we fear we’re going to lose a lot of our members, because they can’t walk around the long way.”
The loss of car parking spaces during the building work, including for those who have purchased yearly permits, is a big problem. As it stood up until last week, neither permits nor some of the most heavily discounted parking offers could be used at the nearest alternative car park in Westbourne. But local authority parking officer Zoe Hall, who attended the Liskerrett meeting, had been able to get changes made quickly.
She added that she was “keen to get the parking right” not only during construction but for the future use of the site, and asked people to get in touch with her.
Local Cornwall councillor Jane Pascoe said: “I attended the public meeting last week about the Cattle Market and am pleased to report that Cornwall Council have listened to concerns from parking permit holders. Those with Cattle Market Parking Permits will be permitted to use them in ALL long-stay car parks in Liskeard including Westbourne.
“In addition to this, Cornwall Council are extending the Just Park wallet function to be used in Westbourne car park, giving discounted parking rates.
“I will continue to raise residents’ concerns during the construction and redevelopment of the Cattle Market in Liskeard.”
Liskerett manager Sally said: “Well done Zoe Hall, Cornwall Council Parking officer, for so quickly putting in place the things she took away from the meeting. Parking Discounts available across all car parks in Liskeard for the duration of the build will help.”
The fencing off of the footpath has clearly had knock-on effects to different groups of people in the town and beyond. And what might seem like an inconvenience on paper to some has had a huge personal impact to others. One mother of teenagers who attended the meeting spoke about her husband who has been housebound for some time. He’d recently obtained a wheelchair, meaning that he could now go out from their home into town independently: the loss of the ramp access has cut him off from this freedom. A woman in her nineties has said she won’t leave the house because she fears the danger of cars in Varley Lane.
Residents spoke of how they had not received notification from Cornwall Council: the first some people knew of the closure was when a note from the construction company came through the door a few days prior, and some had had no warning at all.
In a statement, the council said: “We are listening to concerns raised by the local community and we’re looking at alternative solutions for a safe access route from the car park to Varley Lane.
“We have engaged with local stakeholders including the Liskerrett Centre for some time about this project. Pedestrian and vehicular access to the Liskerrett Centre and Family Hub will be maintained throughout the construction period.
“We have also written to all the parking permit holders to offer them parking in an alternative town centre car park.”
MP Anna Gelderd had been unable to attend the meeting as she was in Parliament, but urged anyone affected to contact her by email, and sent a statement which was read by one of her office staff.
“Maintaining pedestrian access cannot be overstated, especially for the community centre. I am concerned that the alternative route is steep, narrow, unlit and lacks a pavement.
“I’m pleased to hear that there has been some movement and I hope that the forthcoming solution will meet people’s needs.”
There is still a question mark over the long-term provision of a compliant access ramp and footpath to and through the Cattle Market. Sally Hawken had asked about this and said she had been told “it was not in the scope of the current project” and that it would be looked at once the Service Hub and bus depot were complete.
Locals also want to know what will happen in October, when there’s a planned closure of Varley Lane to traffic for South West Water maintenance work.
Several town council members were at the Liskerrett Centre meeting: Cllr Rachel Brooks said that should the issue not be resolved by their next meeting due to take place last night (August 6), she would move that the town council make representation to the local authority on behalf of residents.