The fencing off of the footpath has clearly had knock-on effects to different groups of people in the town and beyond. And what might seem like an inconvenience on paper to some has had a huge personal impact to others. One mother of teenagers who attended the meeting spoke about her husband who has been housebound for some time. He’d recently obtained a wheelchair, meaning that he could now go out from their home into town independently: the loss of the ramp access has cut him off from this freedom. A woman in her nineties has said she won’t leave the house because she fears the danger of cars in Varley Lane.