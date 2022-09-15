Queen’s Green Canopy — memorial tree planting

Subscribe newsletter
Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, and the wishes of our Patron, His Majesty The King, The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) initiative will be extended to the end of March 2023 to give people the opportunity to plant trees in memoriam to honour Her Majesty.
As a nationwide initiative created to mark the Platinum Jubilee, The Queen’s Green Canopy was due to conclude in December - the end of the Jubilee year. However, as the official tree planting season in the United Kingdom is from October to March, the initiative will now be extended to include this full tree planting season, beginning in October 2022 and concluding in March 2023.
The Queen’s Green Canopy is proud to be creating a living legacy with over a million trees planted in Her Majesty’s name across the nation during the first planting season, October 2021 to March 2022. The extension of the QGC initiative will build on this legacy and serve as a lasting tribute to Her Majesty’s extraordinary service to her country and her people.
The interactive map created by The Queen’s Green Canopy to showcase the planting projects across the United Kingdom will also continue to the end of March 2023, giving people an opportunity to be part of this special legacy.
Alongside the inspiring floral tributes being left outside Royal Palaces, people can also gift a tree in memoriam in honour of Her Majesty, with trees to be planted in schools and deprived urban areas across the United Kingdom.
For more information on how to get involved visit www.queensgreencanopy.og
Further details about tree planting projects in honour of Her Majesty will follow.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |