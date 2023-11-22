It was ‘standing room only’ for the crowds watching the Cattle Championship at the Cornish Winter Fair, with areas of the showing ring several people deep, eager to see who clinched the big prizes of the day.
Held within the exhibition halls at the Royal Cornwall Events Centre, the event, jointly organised by the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association and the Wadebridge Prime Stock Show Association, saw another great attendance across the two-day event.
Several hundred entries were received among the competitive classes for the 145th year of the Wadebridge Prime Stock Show, which sits at the heart of the annual event.
The accolade of Supreme Cattle Champion went to Colin Harris from Torrington with his February 2022 born Limousin X called ‘Jojo’, who wowed the judges in the heifer sired by Continental Origin bull class earlier that day. Colin and his team also took home the Harpers Home Mix Ltd Challenge trophy for the best pair of steers or heifers.
Reserve Supreme Cattle was won by ‘Mars’, a British Blue X Limousin born in January 2022, exhibited by Chris Eddy from St Erth. Mr Eddy was also crowned the competitor gaining the most points in the Open Cattle Classes and was presented with the Venning Davey Perpetual Challenge Cup.
As ever, the sheep section was impressively strong with representation across plenty of native and continental breeds.
Reserve Champion sheep handler, Jack Burlton from Launceston, had a successful show earlier in the day by also taking the Champion Pair of Breeding Ewe Lambs with his grandad Graham Tucker, with their pair of Devon and Cornwall Longwools.
Over in the cattle section, the Champion Beef Young Handler was awarded to Ethan Johnson Smith, and Reserve Champion was Oliver Reeves.
In the Trade Stand Competition, winners included Zenna Rogers Art for the best craft exhibit, Cornish Cakey Tea was the best food and drink exhibit, best trade exhibit was Smallridge Bros. and ‘Bangers on the Go’ were the winners of the catering class.
Visitors flocked to the food and farming education zone created by the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association in conjunction with the Cornwall branch of the Rare Breeds Survival Trust, and Cornwall Food & Farming Group.
Families enjoyed meeting and learning more about the farm animals on show that included sheep, pigs, and goats.
The 100 plus trade stands which featured local craft and food and drink producers enjoyed a busy weekend, experiencing one of their most successful trading days this year!
Christopher Riddle, honorary secretary of the Wadebridge Prime Stock Association said: “As ever, the Cornish Winter Fair showcases the best in Cornish agriculture and farming, as well as incredible produce, artisan food and drink, and fine craftmanship. Not only is some of what we have here the best in Cornwall, but some of the finest you will find in the region.”