It was a purr-fect ending for a fallen feline after it was rescued by firefighters.
Mowgli, an approximately one-year-old cat, was trapped down a 100ft mineshaft at Harrowbarrow and was believed to have been trapped for six days.
The location of the cat was believed to have been spotted by the family’s pet dog, who alerted the owners to its location when they were out searching for Mowgli. It was pulled to safety by its rescuers and thankfully, had not experienced any lasting harm or injuries.
A spokesperson for Calweton Veterinary Group, who care for the pets, said: “After being missing for six days, Mowgli’s owners were getting very worried about him. Whilst out on a walk, the family’s spaniel, Daisie, kept running to a certain place. The owner decided to follow Daisie and heard miaowing coming from a mineshaft. Poor Mowgli was stuck!
“RSPCA Cornwall Branch and Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service went on a rescue mission to the mineshaft. Unbelievably Mowgli had fallen 30 metres down.
“Eight fire officers used ropes to get down the mineshaft and place Mowgli in a cat basket. He was then safely lifted back up to ground level. He was brought straight into us for a thorough check over. Remarkably, Mowgli was completely unscathed and was extremely happy to be back with his owner! What a lucky cat! And what a clever dog Daisie is!”
Michele Rose, Mowgli’s owner praised the fire crews, saying: “A huge thank you to your fabulous team who worked wonders to rescue my cat. Massive appreciation of what you did today.”