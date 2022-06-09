Pupils at St Germans school celebrated the jubilee with a street party

PUPILS at St Germans School enjoyed their special Jubilee day on Friday (May 27).

Children came dressed in party clothes fit for a Royal Tea Party and they brought in their teddies to represent the Queen’s corgis. All children received a commemorative coin to mark the occasion, which was presented to them by Mrs Piper, Chair of the Parish Council, at a special morning Jubilee Assembly.

They also had the opportunity to meet the new vicar, Rev Laura, who presented a jubilee book. Pupils also enjoyed watching clips showing former Jubilees and visits from the Queen in Plymouth and Truro on film footage made available by The Box in Plymouth. In the afternoon staff and children enjoyed some fun and games on the field and together with the school’s own Jubilee ‘street’ tea party in the playground.