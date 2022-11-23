Pupils at Fountain Head House School, a co-educational school for children with special education needs based in Saltash, have taken the plunge at Saltash Leisure Centre and have been enjoying regular swimming sessions since the start of this academic year. Key stage two pupils have been attending regular swimming classes as part of their physical education development, whilst early years and key stages one, three and four have attended bespoke swimming experiences built upon teaching them essential lifesaving skills.
Headteacher Thereza de Lucca said: “As well as fulfilling the National Curriculum requirements, we have witnessed Fountain Head House School achieve a number of sporting and personal achievements, including some of our pupils swimming independently for the very first time. The feedback from pupils has been very positive, with some reflecting that ‘they were able to swim the length of the pool (25m) by themselves’, ‘learnt how to be safe around the pool’, and ‘loved swimming through the hoops under water and jumping in from the side of the pool”
Kieran Wash, Lead Sports Instructor at Fountain Head who arranged the sessions, added: “We are extremely proud of all of our pupils achievements. Their commitment and enthusiasm is having a clear positive effect. Staff have noted seeing developed self-confidence and an improved self-esteem in a number of our pupils. We cannot wait for swimming classes to recommence in January 2023.”
For more information about Fountain Head House School, please visit www.fhhschool.co.uk, email [email protected] or call 01752 853891.