A REAL beast of Bodmin Moor has been spotted in a plant nurseries’ pumpkin patch.
Mark Orchard at Cedarcroft Nurseries, St Tudy has a reputation for growing fantastic Christmas trees. However, his ability as a plantsman is shared by his daughter Ruby who, with her father, has been growing pumpkins for a few years.
Normally these are standard size but this year they have grown some real monsters — one plant has three enormous pumpkins, the largest being over 10 foot in diameter, weighing over half a ton.
Mark said: “It's been a really challenging season because of the wet weather. I took this plant inside one of my glasshouses and fed it my special power pumpkin brew and look at this incredible result, it is larger now than some of my younger Christmas trees.”