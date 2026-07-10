PUBS in the South West will be giving away free lager this summer!
St Austell Brewery has come up with the move to give out complimentary pints of korev lager with orders of fish and chips in its managed pubs across the region.
Punters will need to know the password as well – it’s tasteofthecoast.
For each portion of fish and chips sold, 25p will be donated to Children’s Hospice South West, which is the St Austell Brewery Charitable Trust’s charity of the year.
The password can be used at the pubs throughout the summer up until September 5.
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