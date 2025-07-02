CALSTOCK Parish Council has been left reeling after a brazen theft from its compound saw a pick-up truck, trailer and mower stolen overnight.
The council is now appealing to the public for any information or sightings of suspicious activity in the area during that time.
“It is with great disappointment we report the theft of our pick-up truck, trailer and mower from our compound in Calstock,” said a council spokesperson.
The theft has forced the council to rethink how it delivers key services with fewer tools and resources. Anyone with information is urged to contact the council or police immediately.
