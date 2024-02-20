Cardinham Woods manager, Sam Lebbern, explained: “Cardinham Woods is a working woodland producing sustainable timber and regular thinning is a vital part of sustainable woodland management. We are working in the Hurstock and Tawnamoor areas of the forest where the trees are growing very densely. This is a normal part of their lifecycle and now is the time to remove some of the trees to give the remaining ones the space they need to grow to their potential. Thinning the trees also lets more light onto the forest floor, which improves the habitat for ground flora and the wildlife it supports.