DEVON and Cornwall Police have praised public input, which has seen a record entry of submissions into Operation Snap.
During 2024, the Force saw submissions for dangerous driving, insecure loads and other motoring offences rise to 6,272, taking the overall number of submissions to more than 20,600 since the scheme was set up five years ago.
Responsible road users have been praised for submitting video footage via the online portal and contributing towards wider road safety ambitions in the region.
The Vision Zero South West road safety partnership has released a shocking video, which includes closes passes of cyclists, several near misses involving pedestrians and one motorist driving up a grass bank on a dual carriageway.
Adrian Leisk, Devon & Cornwall Police’s Head of Road Safety and chair of the Vision Zero South West enforcement group said: “Police officers cannot be everywhere, so the public’s help is vital when it comes to keeping our roads safe.
“20,000 online submissions from concerned road users stands as testament of this effective partnership with our communities, recognising that we all want to be safe on the roads of Devon & Cornwall.
“Everyone will have witnessed driving or riding on our roads that falls far short of an acceptable standard – and quite often this behaviour puts people’s lives at risk. This is just not acceptable.
“By submitting video evidence of these incidents through Op Snap, it allows the Police to take action, hold drivers accountable and educate or prosecute those who are falling short. By doing so, we hope to improve the overall standard of road use in Devon & Cornwall and, ultimately, reduce the number of people who are killed or seriously injured.
“Remember, more people than ever own dashcams, helmet cameras, mobile phones and even video doorbells, so it’s increasingly likely poor driving will be caught on camera.
“Submissions to Op Snap have resulted in everything from driver education courses to penalty points, hefty fines and even disqualifications. It’s just not worth the risk.”
Alison Hernandez, Police & Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, is chair of Vision Zero South West.
Commissioner Hernandez said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has taken the time to submit video footage to Op Snap – you are making a positive difference to the safety of road users across the region.
“While surpassing 20,000 submissions shows that the public is eager to work with us towards safer roads, ultimately we’d like to see submissions decrease as general driving standards improve.
“This is about saving lives. In 2023, 48 people were killed and 702 were seriously injured on Devon and Cornwall’s roads. All of Vision Zero’s members have committed to reducing the number of fatal and serious road collisions by 50% by 2030 – and Op Snap plays a big part in that.”
To find out more about Op Snap – or to submit video footage from any device – visit dc.police.uk/opsnap.