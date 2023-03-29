A devolution deal was offered to Cornwall, which included £360 million in funding across 30 years. Following the announcement of the deal and the specifics of what was being offered to the county, a Cornwall Council spokespersonexplained the ways in which this deal could make a difference within Cornwall: “It could make a big difference to Cornwall, enabling the Council to: target much needed funding and resources to our own priorities; attract and keep new and key businesses and sectors; invest in the skills we know we need; unlock housing and employment sites; increase our contribution to the UK economy and raise our profile nationally, enabling our voice to be heard by Government and help shape future policies.