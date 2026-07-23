THE family of Ann Widdecombe has announced a public memorial will be held for the politician later this year.
In a statement, her family said: “A private service for family and close friends will be held in the coming weeks, and invitations for this ceremony have been distributed.
“A more public memorial will follow later in the year, the details of which will be released in due course.
“While we are very grateful for the wide expression of condolences, the family would ask that this initial service is limited to those closest to Ann.”
The Reform UK spokeswoman and former Conservative minister was found by her gardener with serious head injuries.
Joshua Kerry, 28, from Rotherham, South Yorkshire, appeared in court on Tuesday charged with her murder.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.