A PUBLIC inquiry into the application to raise tolls on the Tamar bridge and Torpoint ferry concluded after just one day.
Up to four days had been planned for the inquiry at the Copthorne Hotel on October 15, which was called by the Secretary of State after more than 400 objections were submitted against the increase in toll prices.
Following a day of intense debate with questioning of witnesses called by the joint committee solicitor Ben Curnow, principal lawyer at Cornwall Council, and questions from objectors to the toll increase, closing statements were heard and the inquiry closed around 5.20pm.
Tamar Toll Action Group led a protest march ahead of the inquiry which was held by Mr Simon Dean MA MRTPI, appointed by the Secretary of State. Councillors from Cornwall Council, including interim transport portfolio holder Cllr Martin Worth were in attendance as well as former MP for South East Cornwall Sheryll Murray. A statement from South East Cornwall MP, Anna Gelderd (Labour), was read out as part of the closing statements.
The day began with an examination of information from the general manager of the crossings for 27 years, Mr David List, putting the case for an increase in the tolls.
Low levels of traffic making up just 90 per cent of pre-pandemic levels as well as the impact of the Ukraine war and levels of inflation had all impacted the runnings of the crossings, and the stability of their forecasting modelling. He said, assumptions in 2022 hadn’t predicted traffic levels not returning to pre-pandemic levels, unlike other tolls around the country.
Their latest forecast anticipated traffic volumes flatlining with expenditure continuing to exceed income from the tolls.
He contested that if the tolls had been linked to RPI, this current toll increase would not be needed. The inquiry heard that without an increase in the cost of the tolls they would need to look at decreasing the local tag discount or levels of service of the Torpoint ferry.
The Tamar Bridge Act means tolls aren’t able to be increased in line with RPI but have to apply to the government for approval. The last time the tolls were increased in this way was January 1, 2023.
Mr List stated that joint committee members had combed through 300 lines of expenditure information to see where possible savings could be made as well as looking at capital projects. The joint committee has also delayed the application for a toll increase by 55 days to allow the parent authorities time to approach the government for help which wasn’t forthcoming.
When asked by an objector, Mr List admitted there was “no Plan B” for the case that the Secretary of State doesn’t approve the increase in tolls requested. He said: “they haven’t established exactly what they’d do if they don’t get the increase”.
Vice chair Scott Slavin of the Tamar Toll Action Group asked Mr List if the current deficit levels of over £40-million compared to the £27-million the crossings had in the bank when he first started as General Manager, was a good record. Mr List answered yes, as they have spent £100-million on securing and maintaining both assets. A substantial proportion of their income is used to repay debts which now amount to around £45-million.
Objections were raised in the room on maintenance and capital projects including the refurbishment of toll booths on the bridge, the move to decarbonise the ferries at Torpoint in line with Cornwall Council’s net zero targets at £3-million per ferry, and a plan to fireproof the bridge; all discretionary projects suggested Cllr Colin Martin, Liberal Democrat leader on Cornwall Council, that didn’t need to be brought forward at the current time.
Cllr Martin also queried the net zero ambition on the ferries yet not the Cornwall Council 2030 goal of a reduction of car travel by 30 per cent. He said their strategy wasn’t sustainable as it forecast the amount of vehicles as flatlining going forward when in fact they may go down or even up, as new housing in Saltash at Treledan comes online.
Road hauliers were represented at the inquiry by the Road Haulage Association as well as local businesses such as Newman Haulage based in Saltash. Peter Newman contested the use of the argument by the Tamar Crossings management relating to the increase of the toll equating to ‘just’ £48 per year for car users.
For haulage businesses currently paying in the realms of between £10,000 and £100,000 per annum to cross the bridge, the increase could cause them to review how or where they work to avoid the toll. He added, that the hauliers either absorb those costs, or pass them on. Seven per cent of vehicles crossing the bridge are commercial.
The second witness called for the inquiry was Geraldine Baker, who has been the strategic finance officer for the Joint Crossings since 2018. She explained that the costs of running the organisation had increased faster than anticipated in her modelling, due to the assumption after the last toll revision that the level of traffic would return to normal, which it never did.
When questioned about the level of debt within the organisation she said it was not unusual for this type of business which have high infrastructure costs. There are no plans to stop borrowing in the future she added.
In his closing statement Mr Slavin, vice chair of Tamar Toll Action Group queried the level of debt, saying: “Over the last 20 or so years, under the current management, the debt has ballooned from zero to around £45-million. We understand further borrowing is planned.
“This is a figure that is now so large, it’s taking approximately one third of our toll revenue to service. Is it therefore traffic volume and inflation that is to blame for the shortfall in the income or is it in fact the excessive borrowing to fund projects that has left us, the people, in this predicament?”
South East Cornwall MP Ms Gelderd asked the inspector to consider the financial burden on her residents in her statement read out as part of the closing speeches.
It said: “The fact remains, it’s South East Cornwall residents who rely most heavily on the bridge and ferry and therefore shoulder the greatest proportion of the toll costs.
“I urge the inquiry to carefully consider the broader economic and social implications of these tolls on local residents and businesses.”
Cllr Martin summed up his estimation of the evidence, saying: “The case simply hasn’t been made that this particular increase at this particular time is justified.
“Too much haste to spend on unnecessary bells and whistles and gold-plated ferry maintenance, too little time taken to properly investigate the factors around vehicle numbers, no time at all allowed to establish a relationship with the new government and ascertain what sources of funding might be possible, therefore, I hope you will agree with me that whilst toll increases cannot be permanently ruled out, the case has not been made that they are justified now.”
The closing statement on the side of the Tamar Crossings is to be submitted by Friday midday to the inspector.
The Transport Secretary is due to make a decision by December.