THE Rivers Trust is calling for concerned residents to take action this September in their Big River Watch.
The charity, based in Stoke Climsland, wants participants to safely take to the riverbank to monitor what they see, and smell.
In the Spring Big River Watch, more than 130 people participated across the trust’s patch of Cornwall, Devon, Somerset and west Dorset.
Communications Manager at The Rivers Trust, Josie Purcell said: “This Big River Watch we'd love to see more people taking part this time to feed in even more information as a part of this national citizen science opportunity.
“Our dedicated volunteer citizen scientists do an amazing job of regularly monitoring their stretch of water, but for those who may not be able to commit to a regular contribution of time, then the Big River Watch is an ideal way to be a part of the river health solution.”
The trust is looking for information on wildlife, plants, the speed of the river and any pollution spotted.
It’s the 30th year of restoring and protecting freshwater habitats across the Westcountry for The Rivers Trust, with so much still to be done.
The Rivers Trust has a sewage map which has been updated with the 2023 annual summary data for sewage spills in England.
Saltash resident Stephen Jensen keeps a close eye on the sewage from his home which has views of the river Tamar.
He said: “As a resident of Saltash I have concerns about the quality of water in the Tamar as there are a number of CSOs (Combined Sewage Overflows) that discharge into the river locally, as well as the sewage treatment plants at Ernesettle and Camels Head in Plymouth.
“I know too of local sewage flooding in Old Ferry Road and at the entrance to Salt Mill.
“I am concerned that new housing developments in the area will add to these discharges into the river and sewage overflows.
“The water companies have let us, the consumer, down; our rivers and waterways are being polluted by the water companies.”
He goes on to explain that the law on CSOs is clear; discharges from combined sewage overflows are only allowed in exceptional circumstances, not just at times of heavy rain.
The regulator should enforce the law and fine water companies that break the law, he adds.
Stephen said: “It is shocking that there are so many sites on the Tamar discharging into the river for thousands of hours with so many CSOs in the Saltash area, a couple very close to me.
“These discharges should be in exceptional circumstances only but in view of the recorded hours of these discharges these are frequent discharges, not exceptional.”
A fellow resident on Old Ferry Road is Nick Theis. His driveway has flooded twice with overflow sewage that has backed up in the infrastructure around his house. He blames South West Water but he says, they have slopey shoulders and should be finding a way to sort the issue rather than paying their shareholders and directors.
He said: “The infrastructure around here is totally neglected and outdated. It just can’t cope with the sheer volumes. The pipes are too small, the holding tanks which date back to the war, get overwhelmed. And so it all ends up in the Tamar.
He’s incredulous at the statistics which cover the number of days that South West Water is pumping sewage into the Tamar. That information is available on their website; the amount they are pumping out isn’t.
“They are pumping out sewage 90 days out of 365. That’s obscene. And they are not prepared to publish how much they are pumping out on their website”, he adds. “I’ve always trusted South West Water but behind out backs this has been going on for years.”
South West Water has been fined £2.15-million for illegally dumping sewage into rivers and the sea in Devon and Cornwall, causing significant environmental harm between July 2016 and August 2020. Another action was brought against SWW earlier this year.
South West Water (SWW) was in court in April 2024 where it faced 30 charges brought by the Environment Agency (EA) relating to ‘many hundreds’ of alleged illegal water discharges and breaches of environmental permits.
The Environment Agency alleged that the water company is responsible for illegal water discharges at seven sites across Cornwall and one in Plymouth over a six-year period.
The EA's report showed that SWW has had one of the worst records in the country for pollution incidents every year for the past 13 years.