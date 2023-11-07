Cornwall Council will be holding a public consultation next week in Luxstowe House, Liskeard to discuss how residents will be able to access council services in the town in the future.
The consultation will take place on Wednesday, November 15 from 9am to 1pm – representatives from Cornwall Council Estate Transformation Team will be in attendance as well as Cornwall Councillor for Liskeard South and Dobwalls, Jane Pascoe.
Cllr Pascoe said: “I have received many enquiries from anxious residents about where they can get the help about their Council Tax, Refuse, Blue Badges and other issues that matter to them in their daily lives”
Cllr Pascoe is urging local residents to attend the event to get answers and discuss the future plans for Luxstowe House with the team from Cornwall Council.
Members of the public will have the opportunity to find out more about the future of Luxstowe House and the proposed new service hub which will be based in the Cattle Market in Liskeard.
The new hub will provide for multiple services including the Family Hub, Registrars, Adult Education and others.
In the meantime, can view the proposals for the new service hub, and find out more, on the Liskeard Service Hub Let’s Talk Cornwall webpage: www.letstalk.cornwall.gov.uk/liskeard-service-hub