Public consultation into A38 safety improvements

NATIONAL Highways has launched a public consultation for people to have their say on a potential programme of measures to improve safety along the A38 in South East Cornwall. The A38 Trerulefoot to Carkeel Safety Package is one of a number schemes in the pipeline for development across the country for consideration by the Government for its third Road Investment Strategy (RIS3) from 2025.

And following engagement with South East Cornwall MP Sheryll Murray, Cornwall Council, parish councils, organisations and businesses over the last year, public feedback is being sought between now and Friday, July 22, to help finalise the package of works towards potential construction.

The A38 is an important route within the South West Peninsula, linking Bodmin to the west and Plymouth and Exeter to the East, but a higher than national average of collisions between the Trerulefoot and Carkeel roundabouts has prompted action to improve safety along this section.

Following National Highways’ A38 safety study, proposals include the installation of average speed cameras at various locations along the route, improved road and junction layouts, including widening and crawling lane alterations, upgraded bus lay-bys, reduced speed limits at Tideford and Landrake, and improved signage, lighting and traffic signalling.

At Tideford, a village designated as an Air Quality Management Area, proposed measures would also aim to improve traffic flows and reduce stop/start vehicle movement. Local communities can now have their say and feed back on the proposals as part of the current consultation taking place within the Government’s second road investment period.Schemes selected for construction will be funded as part of the third road investment period beyond 2025.Although no final decision has been taken on what schemes will go ahead, all feedback on the A38 Trerulefoot to Carkeel Safety Package will be analysed to inform the development process and National Highways’ ultimate consultation report for stakeholders and local communities.

People can drop in at a number of public information events in the coming weeks, and speak to members of the project team. The events are being held on:

Wednesday, June 15, at Eliot Hall, St Germans (PL12 5NR), 3pm-8pm;

Friday, July 1, at Saltash Guildhall (PL12 6JQ), 2pm-7pm;

Saturday, July 2, at Saltash Guildhall (PL12 6JQ), 9am-2pm;

Thursday, July 14, at Tideford Royal British Legion Club (PL12 5HW), 3pm-8pm;

Friday, July 15, at Tideford Royal British Legion Club (PL12 5HW), 9pm-noon

The second of a seven-step process, consultation will also outline the scheme development processes and a questionnaire and further details are available at https://nationalhighways.co.uk/our-work/pipeline-of-possible-future-schemes/a38-trerulefoot-to-carkeel-safety-package/