Passengers across England will enjoy greener, smoother and quieter bus journeys thanks to a £37.8 million Government investment to propel forward green transport, with 319 new zero emission buses.
The funding has been allocated to twelve successful local authorities across England, following bids to expand their zero emission bus fleets, and will see 319 cleaner, more comfortable vehicles serving passengers by Spring 2027.
Devon County Council will receive £772,052 from the fund to finance the purchase of ten zero-emission buses.
It comes as the Government made changes to the Zero Emission Vehicle mandate yesterday, including increasing flexibility of the mandate up to 2030, and allowing hybrid vehicles to be sold until 2035, all with the aim of supporting UK EV manufacturers.
Simon Lightwood, local transport minister said: “I’m thrilled to announce this £38 million investment, which will deliver 319 new zero-emission buses to communities across England by 2027. This funding will not only make bus travel cleaner, greener, and more comfortable, but it will deliver on our Plan for Change; creating jobs, supporting local economies, and accelerating our journey towards a zero-emission future.
“By backing local councils and UK manufacturers, we are putting the power in the hands of communities, while helping to deliver on our vision of a sustainable, green transport network.
“From Hull to Hove, there’s an electrifying future on the way for our buses.”
The funding comes on top of the Zero Emission Bus Regional Area 2 (ZEBRA 2) programme which has funded a further 995 zero emission buses.
Funding will see vital bus routes given a new lease of life, for example in Bristol, where funding will be used to expand zero emission bus services across 22 different routes through the city, connecting passengers with vital services including hospitals and universities.
The Government is encouraged that UK-based manufacturers are well placed to benefit from these new bus orders. 60 per cent of buses funded by previous ZEBRA investments are being procured from domestic firms, supporting highly skilled jobs and growing regional economies to improve living standards, as per the Government’s Plan for Change.
Regional leaders and leading manufacturers are also being given a voice on zero emission plans, through the UK bus manufacturing expert panel, which seeks to put local people at the heart of bus building.
Matt Carney, chief executive officer at Go-Ahead Bus, which operates the majority of routes in Plymouth and Cornwall said: “We’re very grateful to the Department of Transport for this continued partnership. Together we’re investing in even more zero-emission buses so that customers across the UK can access cleaner, greener public transport. This funding will support new zero-emissions buses in Hull, Salisbury, Brighton & Hove, Plymouth and Isle of Wight.”
The incoming Bus Services Bill will not only hand power back for local authorities to operate their own services, but also include a measure to ultimately end the use of new diesel and petrol buses across England. It is expected to progress into the House of Commons shortly.