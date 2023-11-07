The council announced in September that it will need to cut some services as it faces “difficult decisions” to achieve almost £75-million in savings by 2028. Its draft budget for 2024/25 sees council tax increasing by 4.99 per cent, which will result in a Band D charge of £1,892.75 for the Cornwall Council element of the charge. This is an increase of £89.96 (£1.73 per week) compared to 2023/24 in the second consecutive year of the maximum allowable rise without requiring a referendum.