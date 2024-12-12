THE 2nd Saltash Scout Group has been awarded £100,000 to complete a two-storey extension on the Saltash Scout HQ building at Latchbrook.
The grant was awarded by Cornwall Council as part of £1.9-m the local authority has given to community projects across the county and one of two grants allocated to the town. Saltash Town Council also received a grant of £100,000 towards the Saltash Waterside Improvement project for a new play area and community sensory gardens at Jubilee Green.
Work on the extension at the Latchbrook Scout HQ came to a halt after funds dried up and the small group of dedicated volunteers had run out of steam. For the last years the building has just been used as a storage space for the group’s equipment.
Group leaders Keith Child and Andrew Jewell approached Saltash Town Council and Cornwall councillors for advice, and submitted an application for CIL funding.
2nd Saltash Scout leader Keith Child said: “We had come to the end of our tether and couldn’t see a way forward. With the advice of local councillors, suddenly it all became feasible again.
“We are delighted to have been awarded CIL funding from Cornwall Council to finish our Scout building in Saltash. The project had stalled after nearly ten years of work and we were struggling to see how we would ever find the funding to finish it.
“Now there’s light at the end of the tunnel to not just finish the build but also to improve the surrounding green space as well. It’s very exciting for us and all our Scouting families. When it’s finished it will be a great asset to the whole Saltash community.”
Saltash Cornwall councillor Hilary Frank added: “This is a wonderful Christmas gift, not just for the scouting community but for local residents too, who will have convenient access to rooms for hire right on their doorstep.”
The funding will allow the space on the ground floor to be finished to allow larger groups to use the hall, while the upstairs space equipped with a bathroom and kitchen and ideal for workshops can be hired out to raise funds for the Scout group which operate solely on subs and donations.
The group now has 12 months to turn the project around and are looking in the local area for companies to help them complete the build. Keith said: “We’ve had some great support from so many people in the past, and we are looking now to make contact to local tradespeople to see if they are interested in helping us with the build.
“The lions share of the work is dry lining and plastering but it will need a team of people to take on the job. We would also like to hear from other tradespeople such as carpenter/joiners, plumbers and electricians.
“We very much want to keep to our local Saltash community so anyone who would like to find out more, please get in touch.”