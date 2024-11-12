AN open day to present plans on a new community shop for Harrowbarrow and Metherell raised just under £10,000 in donations and pledges to buy shares.
The drop-in event held on November 8 was to raise awareness of the plans to establish a community shop in the grounds of the village hall.
The current shop which has been run by postmaster and postmistress Adrian and Mandy Parkes for 25 years will be closing in July next year as the couple retire. There has been a community shop in the village for over a century.
The community of the two villages are planning to establish a community shop in the grounds of the village hall. School children came to join in and sketch out what they thought the shop could look like.
Earlier in the year, parish councillor Tracy Ledger secured a grant from Calstock Parish Council of £1,000 to get the scheme off the ground. A spokesperson for Calstock Parish Council said: “At the full council meeting in August £1,000 was pledged to the community to help towards start up costs.
“This included paying for membership of the Plunkett Foundation who will offer advice and guidance and so that the group have money to open their own bank account in order to start drawing down other funding opportunities.
“The parish council wish the community members all the best and hope the community shop comes to fruition.”
The Plunkett Foundation is a registered charity and has been in existence since 1919. It is currently supporting 300 UK communities establish and run successful community businesses. The committee think that around £60,000 is needed to be able to set up the community shop.
Community shop committee chairperson Karen Bennett said: “The success now relies on a successful share offer in February next year, and villagers and others are being asked to pledge to buy whatever they can afford from £10 to £2,500, along with successful grant applications this will hopefully mean we can open as the old shop closes".
“We would like to thank everyone for their input so far, its been a real community effort"
Fundraising events are planned for the next months including a tabletop sale on November 24 from 10.30am to 2pm, with tables bookable via the Harrowbarrow shop website. A Holly Jolly family social event which is run by the village social committee, on December 14 which the shop group will be supporting.
The Harrowbarrow and Metherell Community Shop Group meet once a month and are looking for help specifically with fundraising events and managing activities.
The group can be contacted at [email protected] and via the website at harrowbarrow-and-metherell-community-shop.sumupstore.com