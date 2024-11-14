CORNWALL Cricket Board are helping to spearhead a community-driven campaign to revive Torpoint Cricket Club.
Working closely with local schools and the wider Torpoint community, this collaborative initiative marks an exciting step towards re-establishing cricket as a central part of local life.
Schools Lead Chris Anderson has been working closely with youngsters at Carbeile Junior School and Torpoint Community School to introduce Dynamos Cricket, a dynamic, fun-focused programme designed to engage children and spark interest in the sport.
The programme, which is carried out at schools and clubs across the country, has already begun to capture the imaginations of young people in the community, laying the foundation for the reestablishment of a local cricket club.
Cornwall Cricket Board managing director, Joe Skinner, said: “It’s an exciting time for Torpoint and the surrounding areas to bring cricket back to the area where the large population should have the ability to play cricket. As we know there used to be a Torpoint Cricket Club and the exciting element to this is its reincarnation.
“We want to start by providing young people with the opportunity to grow their enthusiasm which feeds parents and brings people back or into the game. It is fantastic that the local schools and families are committed to making this happen, exciting times!”
The project itself has highlighted opportunities for different age groups to work together with Year 10 students from Torpoint Community School acting as play leaders for the younger children. This provided the Year 10s with a great opportunity to develop themselves and their skills not only in cricket, but in planning and leadership skills.
The programme is seen as the first step towards encouraging wider participation in the sport, as well as reigniting local enthusiasm and involvement.
For more information or to find out how to support the campaign, contact Chris Anderson [email protected]