CORNWALL Air Ambulance is bringing the community together to help ‘sing home’ a second lifesaving helicopter this Christmas.
The charity at Trevithick Downs has released a new pop-up style festive animation which is accompanied by their very own catchy sea shanty song, Sing it Home, which features the voices of more than 300 local musicians.
The story sees a young boy write a letter to Father Christmas, asking for a second helicopter so Cornwall Air Ambulance can help more people like his mother.
As the letter sets off at midnight on Christmas Eve, it travels through Cornish towns and villages, as communities help to sing it along its way across iconic landmarks, before it eventually arrives in the North Pole. The elves get to work to build the aircraft in their workshop, but will they finish it and ‘sing it home’ in time for Christmas?
Hundreds of artists from across Cornwall including a member of the aircrew feature on the soundtrack, which is being released as part of the charity’s Heli2 Appeal.
Jeremy Griffiths, a critical care paramedic at Cornwall Air Ambulance, sings on the animation track. He said: “Being involved in the recording of Sing it Home has been a great experience, and we hope people enjoy watching the song come to life through our new Christmas animation. What a great way to bring the community together and join the mission to secure your second AW169 helicopter.”
The charity is urging people to help them reach the £2.85-million target needed to bring a second AW169 helicopter to Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly as the appeal nears its end.
Owning an additional advanced aircraft will help to boost the charity’s resilience, capability and versatility, enabling the crew to attend more missions by air across their 19-hour a day service and, ultimately, save even more lives.
Tim Bunting, chief executive at Cornwall Air Ambulance, added: “We want to be able to provide the very best service to every patient who needs us, and with your help, we can do that.
“Every donation this Christmas will be doubled by some generous donors, taking us a step closer to landing your second helicopter. Thank you to everyone who has supported us so far this year, you are making a lifesaving difference. Now is the time to join the Heli2 mission and support the appeal.”
This Christmas, some little elves are also working hard to double all donations made to Cornwall Air Ambulance. For every £1 donated, they will use their festive magic – along with the help of some generous supporters – to make it £2.
Watch the animation and help to ‘Sing it Home’ this Christmas at cornwallairambulancetrust.org/christmas