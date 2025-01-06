A series of recruitment events are being held over the next few months that will match people looking for new job roles with care employers in their area.
The events, held by Proud to Care Cornwall, will offer candidates the opportunity to meet employers and find out about care role vacancies. People will also be able to use a Virtual Reality (VR) headset to experience what it might be like to work in care.
Cornwall Council lead member for adult social care and health, Andy Virr said: “A number of people might be thinking of a new start for their career as we head into the new year.
“These events will allow people to find out more about what is involved in a career in care, speak to employers and also use a virtual reality headset that provides a more in depth look at the sorts of tasks someone might experience.
“People in the care sector repeatedly tell us how rewarding they find their roles so if you’re interested then be sure to head to your nearest event to see what is on offer.”
The three drop-in events will take place from 10am to 4pm:
- • Monday, January 13 at Penzance Leisure Centre
- • Wednesday, February 5 at St Austell College
- • Thursday, February 27 at Shire House Bodmin
The council are the first to formally adopt the “FLO Care Reality VR learning platform” in England.
It will be used at events for people to experience working in care. It will also be used by education settings and care providers as a training tool.