IT WAS a proud and emotional day for Bodmin as the culmination of years of planning and months of execution came to reality with the opening of The Space.
It was the brainchild of Adie Dove of Bodmin youth organisation KBSK, and brought to reality by the collaboration of multiple individuals and organisations while funded by grant money from the UK Government. The Space is designed to be an activity and safe space for the town’s youth.
The opening ceremony was conducted by Dr Frank Davey, a NHS consultant who helped save Adie’s life when she was an 18 month old child critically ill with meningitis at Christmas and later dressed up as Santa to entertain the children in the ward. Miss Dove tracked Dr Davey down to invite him to open the centre.
The promise of the Space is to be there ‘for every child’ and on the basis of day one, it will succeed in that.