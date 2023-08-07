Campaigner Etienne Stott, Olympic Gold Medal canoeist said earlier this year: “It’s disgusting, literally, to think what’s being pumped into our rivers. The government and the water companies aren’t going to clean up unless ordinary people put pressure on them. Extinction Rebellion can’t do this alone. We need everyone who cares about our rivers and seas to stand up with us and speak out. The Dirty Water actions are part of a bigger campaign to protect nature and our waterways.”