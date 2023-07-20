Protestors have formed a rallying cry outside Liskeard Railway Station's ticket office today (July 20), following the recent announcement that the majority are to be closed as a cost-cutting measure.
Great Western Railway (GWR) announced it is consulting on proposals to close ticket offices and move staff into other areas of the station where GWR says they can 'help more customers', as transactions at its ticket offices drop below 15 percent. Subject to public consultation which ends on July 26, ticket offices in Cornwall could be phased out by the end of next year.
In response, members of the South East Cornwall Labour Party along with local residents have come together to make their feelings heard.
